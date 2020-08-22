LAGRANGE – Parkview LaGrange, Parkview Noble and Parkview DeKalb hospitals have announced the addition of Nida A. Aziz, D.O., to their medical staff. Dr. Aziz is a board-certified anesthesiologist and a member of Parkview Physicians Group–Anesthesia. He will be offering pain management services at each of these locations.
“I was drawn to this opportunity with Parkview Physicians Group because I grew up and did my training in smaller towns,” said Dr. Aziz. “I noticed the lack of care available in the community, particularly specialized medical care. I want to be a part of helping to fill in the gap for patients whose lives are disrupted by pain.”
Dr. Aziz received his medical degree from the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens, Ohio. He completed his residency in anesthesiology and perioperative medicine, as well as a fellowship in pain medicine at the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
“I’ve served on research studies into neuromodulation and some of the advanced therapies for the management of chronic pain. But at the end of the day, I am more than logistics. Each of my patients is the center of their care. We are all humans, first, and I need to understand what is important to them – their families, their friends, their faith – and learn how their pain has affected their day-to-day living and relationships. Together, and coordinating with their primary care doctor, we will develop short- and long-term goals for managing their pain,” Dr. Aziz said.
Dr. Aziz has been a co-author of several articles for peer-reviewed publications. He has given over two dozen lectures on a variety of pain-related topics, including chronic pancreatitis, complex regional pain syndrome, acute and chronic shoulder pain treatments and others.
He is a member of the North American Neuromodulation Society, the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, The American Society of Anesthesiologists and the American Osteopathic Association.
Dr. Aziz sees outpatients for pain management at Parkview LaGrange, Parkview Noble and Parkview DeKalb hospitals, in addition to providing anesthesia services at these facilities. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Aziz, call 260-425-6330.
