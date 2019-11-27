KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Christmas Walk will be Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring four decorated homes in the Kendallville area.
The walk will feature a tour of the McCray Mansion at 703 E. Mitchell St., owned by Dr. Kevin and Nicole Lowe; Scott and Stephanie Borger’s home at 2302 Sawgrass Circle; Neil and Lydia Wolheter’s home at 11530 N. C.R. 1000 E.; and the home of Luke Drerup and Kari Guthrie at 1185 Eastgate Drive at Sylvan Lake.
The Community Learning Center at 401. E. Diamond St. will offer lunch, included in the ticket price, and shopping from local vendors and crafters.
Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased in advance at RE/MAX Results, 125 E. North St., or at the individual homes the day of the walk.
Vendors and crafters may have space at the Community Learning Center for $25. Lunch and shopping are open to the public in addition to those who attend the Christmas walk.
Proceeds from the walk benefit Kendallville Cares, Inc. (Kendallville Christmas Bureau), a 501(c)3 organization which provides assistance to children and elderly of Kendallville at Christmas.
Another way organizations and individuals can support the Kendallville Christmas Bureau is to adopt a family this Christmas. Anyone interested in adopting a family may call 260-347-4206 or send requests to kendallvilleadmin@resultsnei.com as soon as possible.
