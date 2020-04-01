HAILEY, Idaho — Steri-Clean CEO and featured expert cleaner/host on the Emmy-nominated A&E TV show “Hoarders” Cory Chalmers has provided a news release to provide proper guidance on cleaning and disinfecting for the benefit of the public.
“I cannot stand by and watch as the American public is grossly misinformed about proper cleaning and disinfecting,” said Chalmers. “There are lives at risk, businesses that could be subject to liability, and a vulnerable population who needs and deserves accurate information.”
Chalmers and his nationwide Steri-Clean team advise the following:
• Simply spraying disinfectants on countertops, door handles and other commonly touched surfaces is not enough to sufficiently rid the space of contagions.
• Surfaces must first be cleaned with soap and water, or another alcohol- or bleach-based product to remove “biofilms,” the cellular material left behind by human touch that blocks the disinfectant from effectively reaching and penetrating the virus.
• Then to confirm a surface was properly cleaned, ATP monitors should be utilized to test surfaces for cellular activity.
Clean test results with minimal ATP ensures the surfaces have been cleaned enough to allow the disinfectant to penetrate any present viruses. ATP monitors test for Adenosine Triphosphate which is stored energy found in all cells. While viruses do not contain cells, the removal of biofilms and cellular activity on all surfaces assures disinfectants can properly kill the viruses.
• Once the surface is cleaned, an EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectant listed as a disinfectant with an “emerging pathogens claim” should be sprayed and left on the surface for the proper “dwell” time to take full effect. If the disinfectant dries before the mandatory dwell time, it is completely ineffective.
• Finally, avoid hoarding cleaning supplies and personal protective gear that professionals need access to in order to properly disinfect and create safe environments in emergency vehicles, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, government buildings, commercial buildings, senior living facilities and residences.
When these supplies are hoarded, professionals cannot service these critical environments, ultimately creating a shortage and putting more lives at risk.
As CEO of Steri-Clean, Chalmers has over 25 years of experience disinfecting a wide variety of environments with exposures to Ebola, C. Difficile, hepatitis, MRSA, norovirus and other microorganisms.
Chalmers urges the public to be smart and educated before choosing a company to perform a mass disinfection in a healthcare facility or workplace.
To find a qualified company, Chalmers urges the public to confirm the service provider meets the following protocol:
• Uses hospital-grade, CDC-approved processes, and EPA-registered disinfectants with a broad spectrum kill claim;
• Uses fully enclosed personal protective equipment with full-face respirator masks;
• Offers a thorough cleaning to remove biosolids from all surfaces;
• Applies proper disinfectants through one or more delivery methods, including electrostatic, whole room misting systems, fogging, and direct battery-powered or mechanical spraying systems; and
• Provides a team of trained and specialized technicians with the equipment and experience to handle large-scale disinfection services for commercial buildings, healthcare facilities and vehicles, residences and schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.