These children were born at New Eden Care Center:
Luke Samuel, a boy, was born Feb. 23 to Abner and Kristina (Bontrager) Glick, Ligonier.
Nicole Faith, a girl, was born Feb. 23 to Davie and Doris (Yutzy) Bontrager, Goshen.
Elliann Faith, a girl, was born Feb. 22 to Marcus and Leora (Miller) Schlabach, Shipshewana.
Ava Nicole, a girl, was born Feb. 22 to Cletus and Joanna (Miller) Bontrager, Millersburg.
Lyndon Daniel, a boy, was born Feb. 15 to James and Kari (Miller) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Jeanna Ruth, a girl, was born Feb. 15 to Marton and Kathryn (Mast) Miller, Ligonier.
Lori Beth, a girl, was born Feb. 13 to Devon and Wilma (Yoder) Whetstone, Goshen.
Lovina S., a girl was born Feb. 5 to Steven and Esther (Miller) Yoder, LaGrange.
Lyle Wayne, a boy, was born Feb. 5 to Richard and Ruth (Yoder) Miler, Topeka.
Isaac Lee, a boy, was born Jan. 23 to Jeremy and Kristine (Lambright) Lambright, Middlebury.
Eric Jon, a boy, was born Jan. 22 to Cletus and Rosetta (Fry) Miller, Topeka.
Leah Faye, a girl, was born Jan. 22 to Daryl and Miriam (Slabach) Hershberger, Shipshewana.
Curtis Lee, a boy, was born Jan. 21 to Dennis and Darlene (Yoder) Yoder, topeka.
Seth Andrew, a boy, was born Jan. 20 to Neal and Marilyn (Bontrager) Miller, Shipshewana.
Benjamin Luke, a boy, was born Jan. 19 to Ahrin and Lora (Barkman) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Ellarie Faith, a girl, was born Jan. 19 to Gary and Norma (Troyer) Raber, Middlebury.
Eric Dale, a boy, was born Jan. 19 to Joel and Vonda (Bontrager) Miller, Topeka.
Ian Perry, a boy, was born Jan. 18 to Chris and Joanna (Gingerich) Miller, Millersburg.
Jolisa Diann, a girl, was born Jan. 17 to Earl and Regina (Bontrager) Miller, LaGrange.
Marilyn Sue, a girl, was born Jan. 14 to Ervin and Christina (Lehman) Miller, LaGrange.
Benjamin J., a boy, was born Jan. 14 to Jeremy and Lorraine (Yoder) Miller, Millersburg.
Mariah Jolyn, a girl, was born Jan. 12 to Marcus and Ida (Mullet) Yoder, Millersburg.
Jesse Lavern, a boy, was born Jan. 11 to Lavern and Mary (Bontrager) Troyer, LaGrange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.