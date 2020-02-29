ANGOLA — Lenten lunches start Wednesday at Angola United Methodist Church, 220 W. Maumee St., after inclement weather canceled this week’s observance.
Various churches provide speakers and music as well as lunch for the community. Donations will be provided to the church providing the meal.
This annual Lenten Lunch series is sponsored by the Steuben County Ministerial Association. All lunches are held at the Angola United Methodist Church, noon to 12:55 p.m. in the downstairs fellowship hall.
Names of pastors scheduled to speak and the churches they represent are listed below:
• Wednesday, Pastor Rich Warren, Lake Missionary Church
• March 11, Father Tom Adamson, Holy Family Episcopal, and Pastor Daryl
Emowrey, Calvary Lutheran
• March 18 Pastor Tracey Zimmerman, Fremont UMC and Nevada Mills UMC
• March 25, Father Bob Showers and Father Bernie Zajdel, St. Anthony of Padula Catholic Church
• April 1, Rev. Tom Smith, Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes
Each pastor will review a phrase from the Apostles’ Creed to share in this “We Believe” Lenten series.
“Come and spend an hour with your friends in the Angola community as you celebrate Lent, a season of new beginnings,” said a news release. “All are welcome.”
