ALBION — Community members are invited to learn about Asset Based Community Development and how they can make a difference in their neighborhood when Noble New Way hosts two upcoming Community Meet Up events.
The first will be a lunch event at the Kendallville Public Library on Tuesday, Aug.16, from 11a.m. to 1 p.m.
The second will be a dinner meeting at the Ligonier Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Meals will be provided at both events.
Noble New Way promotes and shares the principles of Asset Based Community Development, which looks at the world through a lens of assets rather than deficits. Instead of what’s “wrong” with a community, the organization starts by seeking out what’s “STRONG” in the community.
Some of the questions for discussion are:
• Who are the individuals that always show up?
• What associations are making things happen?
• What institutions support daily life in the community?
• Where do people go for rest and recreation?
• What businesses, farm markets and other places of exchange supply the community with needed items?
• What are the stories, history and cultural pieces that make your community what it is today?
• What are the things that would make people want to visit, live work and play in your community?
At these Community Meet Ups, the Noble New Way leadership team will offer a refresher on the tools of ABCD, and everyone will work together to map a better future for Noble County.
Register for the Aug. 16 event at the Kendallville Public Library here: https://bit.ly/ABCDAug16East.
Register for the Aug. 18 event at the Ligonier Public Library here: https://bit.ly/ABCDAug18West.
