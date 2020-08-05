WOLF LAKE — Jonathan Schramm, Merry Lea Environmental Learning Centers’ resident naturalist, will lead a guided hike Wednesday, Aug. 12, that will focus on dragonflies and other plants and animals in the wetlands. Several modifications are in place to make this in-person program a safe place for exploring together.
The hike is from 10 a.m. to noon at a cost of $10 per person. Registration is required on Merry Lea’s website, www.goshen.edu/merrylea/category/event/.
Long pants, closed-toe shoes, bug spray and sunscreen are recommended.
Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center is a 1,189-acre nature preserve located just south of Wolf Lake and operated by Goshen College. The center is known for its ecological diversity, quality environmental Education and efforts in sustainable building and land restoration.
Directions to the center are available at goshen.edu/merrylea or the Merry Lea Facebook page. Contact merrylea@goshen.edu or call 260-799-5869 for more information.
