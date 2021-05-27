KENDALLVILLE — The Cobblestone Ladies Golf Association is sponsoring its 25th annual Ladies “Swing for Cancer” golf benefit.
This year’s event will be held Tuesday, June 15, at Cobblestone Golf Course. It is the 10th year the association has directed its proceeds to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Cancer Services provides supportive counseling, medical equipment, supplies and other necessities to Cancer patients in the 11 counties in northeast Indiana. The organization is supported by charitable donations and 100% of the donation stay in northeast Indiana.
Last year, Cancer Services was able to serve 240 Noble County residents with more than $18,788 in necessary support; 232 DeKalb County residents with more than $12,565; and 86 LaGrange County residents with more than $3,970. This is only three of the 11 counties receiving support.
There are a variety of ways to support the success of the golf outing: $50 hole sponsor, cash donation, door Prize, raffle item, gift certificate, sponsor a ladies team or individual lady golfer, or contribute a goody bag item. The association appreciates the response it has received from area businesses and individuals in the past.
Contact Pat Treesh at 260-349-0424 by Tuesday, June 1, to play or support the golf outing.
