KENDALLVILLE — In two hours on Saturday morning, two tree commission members and volunteers Ania Hornberger, Mark Perry and Colton Ihrie distributed nearly 60 bald cypress seedlings to citizens for planting on their properties.
More than 100 seedlings were purchased recently from the Indiana state tree nursery for free distribution to citizens in this area.
The remaining 40 seedlings were planted in a marsh area in Bixler Park. Bald cypress are fairly flexible about where they are planted, but are particularly adapted to marshy or swamp environments.
The planting crew included the Ania and Karl Hornberger family as volunteers, and a number of youth volunteers and adult leaders from Kendallville Scout BSA Troop 103, led by Scoutmaster Chris Jansen.
Volunteers got a little muddy as the seedlings were permanently planted in that soggy cattail marsh at the south end of Bixler Lake. Within a few weeks, plastic tubes will be staked around each seedling for two to three years to facilitate growth and to protect the young trees from damage by deer.
