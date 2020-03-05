There’s a simple fact in business: as a company and a market mature, it becomes harder to connect and grow repeating the same product. This happens every industry. Companies need to evolve and change with the times, the demands of the consumer, if they are going to continue to grow. The beer industry is currently in a period of great flux and it’s reflected by two of the largest and oldest craft breweries.
The Boston Beer Company has perhaps shown the greatest amount of innovation. Established in 1984, the brewers of Samuel Adams beers have long been known for their traditional, quality brewing. Yet, over the past number of years, beer volumes have stagnated and even shrank. In 2019, the entire Sam Adams portfolio increased nearly 1%, yet the flagship Samuel Adams Boston Lager saw sales decline 7.6%.
What has helped keep growth possible is innovation. New products like Sam ’76 have helped find a new audience from the traditional Boston Lager or Sam Adams Light drinker, as well as moving some from macro-brewed beers to this new product. Another adaptation taken by Sam Adams is the reformulation of two of their seasonal beers, Summer Ale and Cold Snap. Both beers recipes have become a bit lighter, cleaner and brighter, without losing their traditional core.
The biggest product in the Boston Beer portfolio driving change is Truly Hard Seltzer. Along with Mark Anthony Brand’s White Claw (parent company of Mike’s Hard Lemonade), Truly is No. 2 in this exploding market. Truly Hard Seltzers hot sales helped Boston Beer Company’s fourth quarter revenue hit an all -time high of $301.3 million. Revenue for the year 2019 topped $1.25 billion, up nearly $200 million from 2018. Truly’s sales have been accelerating in 2020 with the reformulation of all 13 of the Truly flavors of seltzer, the addition of Truly Lemonade Seltzer, new advertising featuring Keegan-Michael Key and a new sponsorship deal with the NHL.
Another innovative produce on the market is Twisted Tea. This line of iced tea flavored alcoholic beverages doesn’t receive the same attention that the seltzer brands do yet found 31% growth in 2019. A boost in advertising and updated packaging are planned for 2020 in effort to capitalize on 2019’s growth.
Boston Beer is also the producer of Angry Orchard Hard Ciders, the top selling cider in the industry. According to industry data from Information Resources Inc., Angry Orchard sales and volume were both nearly 10-times larger than their second largest competitor, topping $245 million in sales and 6.7 million cases sold.
This innovation does come with some caveats. Twisted Tea was released and scrapped before coming back with a winning formula. There has been little to no traction with a higher end hard tea called Wild Leaf. Plenty of new beers have come-and-gone from the Samuel Adams lineup over the years. Even with the success of Truly Hard Seltzers, there are challenges to meet the demand as well as capacity issues within their brewing footprint.
Another legacy brewery that is branching out is Sierra Nevada Brewing Company. Celebrating their 40th year in business in 2020, Sierra Nevada has long had a fairly stogy, slow to move image. Craft beer drinkers have never wavered from this brewery and their quality, yet opportunities to grow in just the beer market are difficult.
In 2019, Sierra Nevada acquired another brewery, Sufferfest Brewing of San Francisco, California. This was the first time Sierra Nevada has purchased an outside company. Sufferfest is known for an active lifestyle beer profile with the slogan, “Will Sweat for Beer,” and is a Certified B Corporation. Recently announced, Sierra Nevada will be rolling out a new line of hard kombucha called Strange Beast. Three flavors (‘Ginger, Lemon and Hibiscus’, ‘Blueberry, Acai and Sweet Basil’, and ‘Passion Fruit, Hops and Blood Orange’) will slowly launch in 10 cities on draft in March, with more markets opening in May.
With the Craft Beer Revolution now 45 years old, more of these kinds of innovation are likely to become more commonplace. It is quite likely that the big thing in beer isn’t beer at all, but a hybrid of flavors and sensations unique to the changing of the markets.
