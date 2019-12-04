These children were recently born at New Eden Care Center:
Jennifer Kate, a girl, was born Nov. 28 to Philip and Joan (Bontrager) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Benjamin Jon, a boy, was born Nov. 27 to Jerry and Marilyn (Bender) Yoder, Topeka.
Andrea Janae, a girl, was born Nov. 22 to Merle and Sharla (Lambright) Eash, Goshen.
Ellie Grace, a girl, was born Nov. 25 to Larry and Betty (Farmwald) Nisley, Goshen.
Melanie Ranae, a girl, was born Nov. 25 to Dean and Cristina (Bontrager) Yoder, Millersburg.
Hosea Lynn, a boy, was born Nov. 24 to Monroe and Sara (Raber) Yoder, LaGrange.
Jenna Grace, a girl, was born Nov. 22 to Kevin and Pauline (Hostetler) Whetstone, Topeka.
Adrian James, a boy, was born Nov. 29, to Delmar and Waneta (Schlabach) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Benjamin Jay, a boy, was born Nov. 29 to Marion and Mary (Bontrager) Nisley, Topeka.
Tyler Jace, a boy, was born Nov. 30 to Lamar and Lynette (Bontrager) Bontrager, Middlebury.
Jarren Lamar, a boy, was born Nov. 30 to Aaron and Regina (Graber) Hochstetler, Ligonier.
Curtis Wayne, a boy, was born Nov. 30 to Daniel and Esther (Miller) Bontrager, Ligonier.
Delilah Ruth, a girl, was born Dec. 1 to Jeremy and Jane (Bontrager) Eicher, Rome City.
Denise D., a girl, was born Dec. 2 to David and Joann (Whetstone) Yoder, Middlebury.
