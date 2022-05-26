AUBURN — Six Lash first cousins gathered for lunch at the Cranberry Cottage in Auburn on Saturday, May 7, for the 17th annual Lash Ladies Luncheon.
The event honored Carol Lash Carpenter of Angola, the youngest daughter of the late James and Emma Lash and the sole survivor of her generation of the family.
James, a native of Noble County, was working in South Dakota where he met and married Emma Woodard. In 1934 the couple moved to Hudson with eight of their children, Rhoda, Otis, Ormand, Lorene, LaVonne, Earl, Elaine and Carol. A sister, Ione, died in South Dakota and a son, Gerald, was born in Indiana.
The cousins’ tradition of honoring their mothers and aunts began 18 years ago, when Vicki Meyer of Auburn suggested the idea to her female Lash cousins. The first gathering was in 2005 and has been held each year except in 2020.
Cousins attending were Meyer, daughter of LaVonne Lash Foulk; Adele Lash of Indianapolis, daughter of Otis Lash; Jean Rupp of Lafayette, daughter of Lorene Lash Depew; Linda Hill of Kendallville, daughter of Ormond Lash; Claudene Holtz of White Pigeon, Michigan, daughter of Earl Lash; and Nancy Crawford of Eden, Ohio, daughter of Elaine Lash Hartman..
Those unable to attend were Jan Knapp of LaGrange, daughter of Rhoda Lash Heglin; Terri Carpenter of North Fort Meyers, Florida, and Cheri Carpenter of Angola, daughters of Carol Lash Carpenter; Patricia Dean of Churubusco, daughter of Ormond Lash; and Christine Shaffer of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, daughter of Rhoda Lash Heglin.
After a photo session, the women enjoyed selections from the Cranberry Cottage menu. The group presented their aunt with a hanging basket of white and fuchsia petunias and orange and yellow million bells.
Table decorations were brightly colored Galentine handbags crafted by Linda Hill. Hill crocheted dish cloths in the same bright colors as the handbags for each of the attendees. Each handbag also contained candied pecans, a variety of chocolates and other treats provided by Linda Hill, Vickie Meyer and Nancy Crawford. The handbags also included candied pecans from Jean Rupp and cookies made by Rupp’s daughter, Janelle Wetli, from her bakery in Pine Village.
Each purse carried a numbered ticket from Nancy Crawford, who invited the women to select a gift from sewn items she had made. Among them were tissue box covers, an apron, table covers and fabric decorations.
The group acknowledged the loss of family members who died this year, Mike Hartman, brother of Nancy Crawford, and Jan Richardson, Jean Rupp’s sister.
Vicki Meyer noted Jan’s assistance with planning the luncheons since the beginning.
“Jan loved getting together with family and friends. She loved 60’s music, especially the Beach Boys, and she loved to dance. So, ladies, we are going to dance today,” Meyer said, as she placed her phone on the table and streamed “I Get Around.”
Everyone stood up and danced including Aunt Carol Carpenter. Many of the dancers did the swim, an authentic 60’s dance.
The annual Lash family reunion will be at a new location in 2023. Adele Lash and her four brothers will host the event at noon, Aug. 7, at the Pleasant Lake Fire Department.
