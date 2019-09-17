CORUNNA — Church Doctor Ministries, an international coaching, consulting, and teaching ministry based in Corunna, will conduct a roundtable discussion for area pastors, ministry leaders, and interested church members on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at Come2Go Ministries in Fort Wayne.
Jon Hunter will facilitate the discussion. Hunter joined the Church Doctor Ministries staff in November 2015 as SEND North America’s mission and discipleship coordinator. He currently serves as the SEND Movement leader for Church Doctor Ministries. Jon and his wife, Esther, previously served as missionaries to Malaysia as teachers in an international school and assisted with a church plant in Kuala Lumpur. The couple also served in ministry in England.
The discussion topic is how to start an organic outreach community at local churches. Hunter will share basic strategies to find the right people, equip them and launch a community from a church to reach people who are not members of a church in a neighborhood.
Registration is $35 per person, and $30 per person when three or more from the same church register. Registration is required to ensure materials are available for participants. Come2Go Ministries is located at 323 Baker Street, Fort Wayne.
Register online by visiting www.thesendmovement.com/events, by calling the Church Doctor Ministries office at 1-800-626-8515, or by e-mailing Wendy Kratzman at wendy@churchdoctor.org. The registration deadline is Oct. 14.
