LAGRANGE — Dr. William A. Smith, M.D., of Parkview Physicians Group OB/GYN, is now seeing patients at a new office, having relocated to the Parkview LaGrange Hospital campus. Until recently, his practice was located in Angola.
“We’re thrilled that Dr. Smith has returned to LaGrange,” said Jordi Disler, president of PLH. “He was here some years ago, and it’s wonderful to be able to welcome him back after his years in Steuben County. His arrival is great news for patients and the community!”
Smith has been a beloved and respected member of the Steuben County community for two decades, having delivered more than 2,000 babies and developed caring relationships with his patients. Before he established his previous obstetrics and gynecology private practice in Angola, he was a practicing OB/GYN from 1985 to 2000 in Oklahoma City. He also served first as chair of the OB/GYN department, later as board member and vice president, and finally, as medical director of Northwest Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Smith received his medical degree from the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency in obstetrics-gynecology at University Hospitals of Cleveland, Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital/MacDonald House for Women in Cleveland, Ohio.
He is a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and holds memberships in a number of prominent medical professional societies.
Smith is married with two grown children. In his leisure time, he enjoys music and outdoor recreation.
As an experienced OB/GYN, he stresses the importance of partnering with an expert provider for any woman who is considering having a baby.
“During pregnancy, studies have shown, those who connect with a provider and have 12-15 prenatal visits during the course of their pregnancy have better outcomes than women who have fewer. Establishing with a caring provider to co-manage your pregnancy is crucial,” Dr. Smith said.
What can women of any age expect from their care?
“Patients should expect a very compassionate, warm person interested in teaching and treating [them] in a non-judgmental way,” said Dr. Smith. “It’s about caring for people, showing compassion, answering their questions, educating them and assisting in their healthcare. Healthy women can shape our community’s future.”
Dr. Smith’s office is located at 207 N. Townline Road, Suite 204, in LaGrange. Office hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Call 260-463-9470 to schedule an appointment.
