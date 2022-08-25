NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University offers more than a dozen programs in its Value, Ideas the Arts (VIA) series for Fall 2022. Presentations are at 11 a.m. Mondays in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus unless otherwise noted.
Aug. 29 is the Opening Convocation with President Dave McFadden, who will share stories illustrating Manchester’s long tradition of graduates who see what’s messed up in the world and take action to fix it.
Sept. 5: JJ Gorilla (aka @vwaptrader1) will speak about “The Dirty Tricks Market Makers Use to take Your Money.”
Sept. 12: a panel of student-athletes will talk about what it is like to play college sports while being a full-time student. About 40 percent of Manchester undergraduates are involved in athletics.
Sept. 19: author Kali Fajardo-Anstine will speak about “Living the Stories” focusing on how and why she records and crafts stories about Latina women of indigenous descent living in the American West. There will also be book reading and signing at 6:30 p.m. that Monday in the upper level of the Jo Young Switzer Center.
Sept. 26: Manchester kicks off a series of programs on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Human Rights. Internationally recognized scholar Sakiko Fukuda-Parr will speak about current trends in the sustainable goals program.
Oct. 3: You Yes You! Project Founder and Executive Director Ericka Sanders will discuss her nonprofit organization designed to encourage incarcerated men to stay connected to their children.
Oct. 10: a panel of Manchester seniors in “What I Would Tell My First-Year Self?” will reflect on their college experience.
Oct. 24 is the second part of the Sustainable Development Goal Series. It focuses on “Eradicating Extreme Poverty in Latin America,” featuring research by Assistant Professor Gabriela Ramalho Tafoya and student Janette Olvera, who collected extensive data on conditional cash transfer programs across 18 countries in Latin America.
Oct. 31 is “Astrobiology, Theology and the Future of Faith” with Biblical scholar William Brown.
Nov. 7 is “We Feel, Therefore We Learn” by Manchester faculty member Tim McKenna-Buchanan, who will share his journey of becoming a foster and adoptive parent, and trauma-informed professor. He will discuss some of his sabbatical research which outlines how trauma influences how we learn.
“We Own This Now” is 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in Cordier. The play by Ted & Co. looks at love of land, loss of land, what it means to “own” something and how the Doctrine of Discovery (the legal framework that justifies theft of land and oppression of indigenous peoples) is still being used and causing harm today.
Nov. 14, Kimberly Kelly, associate professor of sociology and director of gender studies at Mississippi State University, will speak about “After Roe v. Wade: What Mississippi Means for America.” She is working on a book project about abortion-related activism in Mississippi.
Nov. 28, Denise Kettering-Lane, associate professor of Brethren studies at Bethany Theological Seminary, will speak about the Church of the Brethren tradition at Manchester.
Dec. 5 features a student forum on “Building a Campus Food Security and Biodiversity Action Plan,” where students in the Principles of Biology class will present a vision for improving food security and biodiversity on the North Manchester campus.
Check https://www.manchester.edu/academics/VIA for additional programs or to see if a particular program will be livestreamed, which is usually finalized within a week of a program.
