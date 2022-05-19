GARRETT — Rebekah Pfierman is celebrating her 100th birthday. She was born May 28, 1922.
She was born and raised in Whitley County. She married Floyd Pfierman on Oct. 6, 1940, and they were married 69 years. She was a farmer’s wife and lived on a farm all her life.
She raised four daughters, Sharon, Sandy, Linda and Joyce. The family lives in Harlan in they moved to Garrett in1954.
Mrs. Pfierman loves to garden, sew, crochet and cook. Needlepoint is also her love, and she has made many beautiful items. She taught these skills to her daughters and grandchildren. Everyone loved her cinnamon rolls.
In her nineties, she crocheted scarves to give to the Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Auburn and the Bargain Shoppe in Kendallville. She sewed lap quilts for all the girls in her family, even though she could not see very well.
She was a 4-H leader for many years, and an active member of Cedar Creek Church of the Brethren where she was very involved in activities in service projects.
Her grandchildren are the light of her life. She has seven grandchildren, Teresa, Stacy, Dawn, Joshua, who is deceased, Angela, Andrew and Matthew; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.