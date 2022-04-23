Women invited to golf leagues meeting
KENDALLVILLE — Nine- and 18-hole golf leagues for women will begin soon at Cobblestone golf course. A meeting for both leagues will be held Tuesday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the clubhouse.
The first day of golf for the nine-hole league is Tuesday, May 3, at 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
The 18-hole league will begin its season on Thursday, May 5, at 8 a.m.
New golfers are welcome to join the leagues. Call 343-8512 or 349-1550 with questions or for more information.
Legion post spring cleans, plans dinners
AVILLA — Members and friends of American Legion Post 240 in Avilla will have a cleanup and in-house beautification event Saturday at noon. Helpers should bring gloves, rakes and shovels. In-house beatification will also take place.
The legion post will serve its last two Friday night dinners for the season on April 29 and May 6. The meals are $10 per person and include a choice of fish or chicken strips, choice of potato, cole slaw and roll. Customers may dine in or carry out orders.
Lodge selling barbecue chicken Sunday
AVILLA — Masonic Lodge 460 will have a drive-through barbecue chicken sale on Sunday at Avilla Town Hall, Main Street and Old S.R. 3. Serving begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until the chicken is gone.
