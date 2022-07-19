KENDALLVILLE — Gaslight Playhouse has chosen three plays and a musical for its first full live theater season in the Community Learning Center’s historic auditorium. The season of shows includes:
Clue-The Play
Oct. 14, 15 and 16, directed by John Studebaker
Based on the 1985 Paramount movie, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu.
A Christmas Story-The Play
Dec. 2, 3 and 4, directed by Jen Netting.
“A Christmas Story” is the stage version of the 1983 Christmas comedy film, based on the semi-fictional anecdotes by author Jean Shepherd. Set in Hohman, Indiana, a riff on Shepherd’s hometown of Hammond, the story is told in a series of vignettes, narrative by the now-adult Ralphie Parker.
All the famous props and lines associated with 1983 film — the leg lamp, the Red Ryder BB gun and “You’ll shoot your eye out!” — are in the stage adaptation of 2000.
In 2012, the movie was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”
The Odd Couple
March 10, 11 and 12 with the director to be announced.
“The Odd Couple,” a 1965 play by Neil Simon, concerns two mismatched roommates —neat-freak, uptight Felix Unger and the slovenly, easy-going Oscar Madison. The story was also the subject of a feature film and television series.
Simon created a female version of the play in 1985, changing the characters’ names to Florence Unger and Olive Madison, Gaslight Playhouse will present the male version of the play.
Little Shop of Horrors-rock musical
July 21, 22 and 23, 2023, directed by Josh Ogle.
“Little Shop of Horrors” is a horror-comedy rock musical. The story follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. The musical is loosely based on the low-budget 1960 black comedy film, “The Little Shop of Horrors.”
The music, composed by Menken in the style of early 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and early Motown, includes several well-known tunes, including the title song, “Skid Row (Downtown)”, “Somewhere That’s Green”, and “Suddenly, Seymour”.
Because of its small cast, it has become popular with community theater, school and other amateur groups
Season ticket information for all four shows will be announced soon.
Individuals, businesses and corporations are invited to support live community theater as Gaslight sponsors at several levels, including sponsor of the entire season or sponsor of an individual show. Donations of any amount are welcome, too. Contact Gaslight Playhouse treasurer Sheryl Prentice for information at sherylprentice@yahoo.com.
