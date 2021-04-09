These children were recently born at New Eden Care Center:
Landon James, a boy, was born April 6 to Norman and Nettie (Schrock) Yoder, Ligonier.
Bethany Lanae, a girl, was born April 6 to Ernest and Janean (Wingard) Bontrager.
Seth Michael, a boy, was born April 5 to Michael and Ruth (Schlabach) Schrock, Topeka.
Allegra Hope, a girl, was born April 4 to Steven and Amy Borntrager, Topeka.
Alayna Kate, a girl, was born April 4 to Karl and Eva (Slabaugh) Yoder, Ligonier.
Mason Dale, a boy, was born April 3 to Matthew and Brenda (Hostetler) Slabach, Millersburg.
Jerek Lyn, a boy, was born April 2 to Dave Wayne and Martha (Miller) Eash, Millersburg.
Caleb Jake, a boy, was born April 1 to Glen and Mary Alice (Bontrager) Eash.
Larry Josiah, a boy, was born April 1 to Lavon and Amber (Lambright) Hostetler, LaGrange.
Benjamin Henry, a boy, was born March 31 to Lonnie and Joyce (Miller) Yoder, Middlebury.
Helena Faith, a girl, was born March 29 to Devon and Joann (Miller) Miller, Middlebury.
Isaiah Lynn, a boy, was born March 28 to Wayne and Sharon Yoder) Hochstetler, Shipshewana.
Caleb Noah, a boy, was born March 27 to Marion and Lorene (Lambright) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Micah Daniel, a boy, was born March 27 to Marcus and JoAnne Borntreger, Middlebury.
Heidi Alise, a girl, was born March 6 to Loren and Doris (Yoder) Lehman, LaGrange.
Sharilyn Ranae, a girl, was born March 24 to Richard and Marla (Miller) Yoder, Topeka.
