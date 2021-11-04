KENDALLVILLE — Children and teens are invited to try fall crafts, attend storytimes and play games at November programs at Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City. Here is the schedule:
Fall Bead Corn
T through Nov. 5, both branches
Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create a fall bead corn project.
This program is free and available this week while supplies last. A grab-and-go option will be available at the Limberlost Branch while supplies last.
Preschool Storytimes
Mondays, Nov. 8, 15, 22 and 29, at 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch
Tuesdays, Nov. 9, 16, 23 and 30, at 10 a.m., Kendallville Public Library
Thursdays, today and 18, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join us for stories, crafts, activities and more!
Dungeons & Dragons
Tuesdays, Nov. 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Fridays, Nov. 5, 12 and 19 from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library This is open to teens in grades 6-12, and is limited to 10 players.
Foam Hand
Nov. 8 through Nov. 12, Kendallville Public Library
Youth in grades K-12 can stop by to decorate a foam hand with markers and sharpies available. This program is free and available this week while supplies last. Please note: the library is closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
Thankful Trees
Nov. 15 through Nov. 19, both branches
Youth in grades K-12 are invited to stop by and create a thankful tree. Twist a paper bag into a tree shape and then write things to be thankful for on the leaves. This program is free and available while supplies last. A grab-and-go option will be available at the Limberlost Branch while supplies last.
SparKits!
Monday, Nov. 15, beginning at noon, both branches
SparKits are back! The Kendallville Public Library is providing these activity kits from the Early Childhood Alliance on the third Monday of each month beginning at noon. A limited number of kits will be available for babies and toddlers, and can be picked up at either library location, first come, first served.
Teen Pizza Party
Thursday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Teens in grades 5-12 are invited to a Pizza Party to munch on everyone’s favorite meal and get to know each other. Registration is requested so the staff knows how much pizza to get! Register by calling the library at 343-2010 or online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
