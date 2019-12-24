St. John Lutheran Church: 301 S. Oak St., Kendallville. Contemporary service, 5 p.m. in the worship center; traditional service at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.
Mt. Zion Lutheran: 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange. Services at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., with 30 minutes of special music before each service. The early service music at 6:30 p.m. will feature the Mt. Zion church choir. The late service music at 9:30 p.m. will feature brass musicians. Both events are traditional candlelight services.
First Presbyterian Church: 201 S. State St., Kendallville. Candlelight service of Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. Reception after the service.
Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren: 1993 C.R. 8, Ashley. Candlelight service at 6 p.m.
Garrett First Baptist Church: 1357 S. Randolph St., Garrett. Candlelight service at 7 p.m.
Ligonier United Methodist Church: 466 Townline Road, Ligonier. Candlelight service, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” at 11 p.m. at The Mount.
