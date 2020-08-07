I wonder if someone had told us in 2019 that 2020 was going to be epic in ways none of us would understand, or even believe what we might say.
When we look back on our lives, there are years like that. We cannot believe all that has transpired. This year is going to be one for the record books.
In Esther’s book, it states, “For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s house will perish. And who knows but that you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?”
So what are we created for? What are you designed for? Who can you be a blessing to presently? How can God use us for a time such as this?
We have to start thinking beyond all of the things we cannot do and ponder what we can do! I know it feels like we are unable to do much with masks and social distancing. That is not true. You can still make phone calls. You can write letters. You can always love others and care for others.
What we need to stop is negativity!
Philippians 4:8 And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.
The world does not need more negativity. Debates about masks, attacks on citizens, attacks on police, and more leads us to places where negativity reigns.
Romans 12:2 ESV Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.
So stand up differently. Stand up so that the world knows you love your neighbor! Stand up so that the world knows you honor leaders because God calls us to do that! Stand up so that the world knows that a savior came so that we might have life abundantly! Let us love one another in this crazy year that no one saw coming.
The reboot is to remember that God created us for times and situations to demonstrate his great love! The verse that I am clinging to this year is from Lamentations that states God’s mercies are new every morning. Little did I know when I began to read that daily in 2020, it would be such a needed verse. Let us live as we believe and know that mercies and new opportunities await us each morning!
