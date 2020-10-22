These children were born recently at New Eden Cre Center:
Jamin Richard, a boy, was born Oct. 21 to Nelson and Brenda (Miller) Hostetler, Millersburg.
Tyler Kade, a boy, was born Oct. 20 to Merlin and Eva (Miller) Peterseim, Topeka.
Jayna Michelle, a girl, was born Oct. 20 to Daniel and Esther (Miller) Miller, Ligonier.
Layla Joy, a girl, was born Oct. 20 to Earl and Elaine (Miller) Miller, Shipshewana.
Jared Dean, a boy, was born Oct. 19 to Gary and Kristina (Lehman) Miller, Topeka.
Benjamin Leon, a boy, was born Oct. 17 to Andrew and Melinda Yoder, Topeka.
Zachariah James, a boy, was born Oct. 16 to Jonathan and Charlene (Miller) Miller, Topeka.
Heidi LeAnn, a girl, was born Oct. 15 to Merlin and Pauline (Lehman) Miller, Shipshewana.
Kara Ranae, a girl, was born Oct. 12, to Devon and Lori (Bontrager) Miller, Millersburg.
Max Evan, a boy, was born Oct. 12 to Andy and Kara (Fry) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Brielle Victoria, a girl, was born Oct. 11 to freeman and Jena (Miller) Detweiler, Shipshewana.
Leah Kay, a girl, was born Oct. 10 to Samuel and Mary sue (Yoder) Shetler.
