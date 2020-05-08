Fresh donuts next
Saturday in Hamilton
HAMILTON — The Hamilton American Legion Post 467 will be selling fresh donuts on Saturday, May 16, in downtown Hamilton.
Sales will start at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Wayne Street and Bellefontaine Road and will continue until the donuts are sold out. They will be made fresh that morning.
The proceeds will be used to support the community’s activities and scholarships for high school seniors.
