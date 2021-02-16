These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Lincoln Zak, a boy, was born Feb. 15 to Jonathan and Jessica (Yoder) Stauffer, New Paris.
Gabriel Noah, a boy, was born Feb. 15 to Jeremy and Linda (Miller) Lambright.
Braxton Benjamin, a boy, was born Feb. 14 to Martine and Kimberly (Chupp) Eash, Middlebury.
Isaiah David, a boy, was born Feb.12 to Loren and Susan (Bontrager) Lambright, Middlebury.
Carson Bennett, a boy, was born Feb. 11 to Dean and Abigail (Eash) Yoder, LaGrange.
Seth Bryan, a boy, was born Feb. 11 to Jeremy and Dorene (Bontrager) Miller, Topeka.
Donna Lou, a girl, was born Feb. 10 to Jonathan and Marianne (Miller) Miller, Middlebury.
Jolene Grace, a girl, was born Feb. 9 to Wayne and Lorene (Hochstetler) Yoder, LaGrange.
Christian, a boy, was born Feb. 9 to Larry and Alice (Miller) Mishler, Ligonier.
Suzanne Renee, a girl, was born Feb. 7 to Perry and Ida (Bontrager) Troyer, LaGrange.
Javin Jon, a boy, was born Feb. 7 to Matthew and Mirian (Yoder) Schwartz, Middlebury.
Blake Jordan, a boy, was born Feb. 6 to Karl and Jeanetta (Schlabach) Bontrager, Goshen.
Gavin Jace, a boy, was born Feb. 3 to Kevin and Susie (Hershberger) Miller, Shipshewana.
