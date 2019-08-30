When you crave takeout but don’t want to load up on saturated fat and sodium, try this quick and crunchy meatless meal-in-one.
Sweet Nutty Stir-Fry
Ingredients
Pasta
4 oz. dried, multigrain vermicelli or spaghetti
2 tsp. curry powder
Sauce
2 Tbsp. sugar
2 Tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce (lowest sodium available)
2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1 tsp. cornstarch
1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
1/3 cup fresh orange juice
2 tsp. grated orange zest
Stir Fry
1 tsp. canola oil
OR
1 tsp corn oil
1/2 cup thinly sliced onion
2 cups broccoli florets (about 5 ounces), cut into bite-size pieces
1 cup thinly sliced cabbage
1 cup chopped carrots (cut into matchstick-size strips)
1/2 cup unsalted, unoiled peanuts (dry-roasted)
Directions
Prepare the pasta using the package directions, omitting the salt and oil and adding the curry powder. Drain well in a colander.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the sugar, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, cornstarch, red pepper flakes, and orange juice, stirring until the cornstarch is completely dissolved. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and boil for 1 minute. Remove from the heat. Stir in the orange zest. Set aside.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook the onion for 1 minute. Stir in the broccoli, cabbage, and carrots. Cook for 4 minutes, or until just tender-crisp, stirring frequently.
Transfer the pasta to a serving platter. Top with the broccoli mixture. Pour the sauce over all. Sprinkle with the peanuts.
