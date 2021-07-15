FORT WAYNE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital has completed a new state certification program that confirms its commitment to excellent care for mothers and babies.
In June, the hospital completed the Indiana Department of Health Maternal and Child Health Division’s new Perinatal Standards of Care certification program, earning Level 1 certification for both obstetric and neonatal care.
The Perinatal Standards of Care program certifies all Indiana birth facilities for obstetric and neonatal care based on nationally recognized guidelines. As Indiana hospitals and birthing centers previously self-identified their level of care, the program helps ensure mothers and babies receive care in the appropriate setting.
Parkview LaGrange Hospital applied for and received Level 1 certification, verifying its previously self-identified Level 1 status. As part of the certification process, IDOH surveyors (registered nurses with obstetrics and neonatal experience) reviewed the hospital in five categories: facility capabilities, equipment and technology, medications, policies and procedures, and personnel.
“We are proud to join other Indiana hospitals in completing the certification process and confirming our commitment to delivering excellent care for mothers and babies,” said Todd Klinedinst, vice president of patient care services for Parkview LaGrange Hospital. “This process reaffirms that our team has been following nationally recognized guidelines to give each family a safe and healthy start. This also reaffirms the outstanding caliber of care our dedicated nurses and physicians provide each and every day. We are proud of our Family Birthing Center and the role it plays in supporting the health of our community.”
The IDOH began certification surveys in late 2019 and expects it may take through 2022 to certify all delivering facilities. After initial certification, facilities will be placed on a three-year certification cycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.