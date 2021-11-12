These children were born recently at New Eden Care Center:
Jenna Alyse, a girl, was born Nov. 6 to Leon and Christina (Miller) Miller, Middlebury.
Dorcas Anne, a girl, was born Nov. 2 to Noah and Mary Etta (Miller) Fry, Wolcottville.
Makiah Jace, a boy, was born Nov. 1 to Faron and Joanna (Bontrager) Lehman, Goshen.
JoLisa J., a girl, was born Nov. 1 to Joas and Marilyn (Yoder) Schrock, LaGrange.
Adrian Jon, a boy, was born Oct. 31 to Maynard and Betty (Miller) Mast, Topeka.
Seth Dean, a boy, was born Oct. 31 to Lucas and Janelle (Schlabach) Schmucker, Goshen.
Jason Wayne, a boy, was born Oct. 31 to Larry and Jolene (Hochstetler) Miller, Topeka.
Daniel Jacob, a boy, was born Oct. 30 to Myron and Irene (Bontrager) Yoder, LaGrange.
Eric Lavon, a boy, was born Oct 30 to Devon and Wilma (Yoder) Whetstone, Topeka.
Amy JoAnn, a girl, was born Oct. 28 to Nelson and Marilyn (Yoder) Graber.
Kayla Sue, a girl, was born Oct. 28 to Lavern and Sue (Miller) Fry, Ligonier.
Nolan Dale, a boy, was born Oct 28 to James and Lisa (Miller) Nissley, Wawaka.
Freeman James, a boy, was born Oct. 28 to Lamar and Diana (Miller) Schrock, Goshen.
Madelyn Grace, a girl, was born Oct. 28 to Kevin and Lisa (Fry) Yoder, Topeka.
Jaylin Davis, a boy, was born Oct. 27 to Lavern and Karen (Yoder) Miller, Millersburg.
Alayna Joy, a girl, was born Oct. 25 to Jason and Melissa (Boersma) Miller, Topeka.
Janessa Kate, a girl, was born Oct. 24 to Earl and Kaylene (Lehman) Yoder, Goshen.
Austin John, a boy, was born Oct. 24 to James and Kari (Miller) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Ella A., a girl, was born Oct. 23 to Aaron and Sharon (Lambright) Yoder, Middlebury.
Alayna Sue, a girl, was born Oct. 21 to Sam and Linda (Graber) Yoder, Topeka.
Kenlin Isaiah, a boy, was born Oct. 21 to Marlin and Linda (Borntreger) Yoder, Topeka.
Ella Jolene, a girl, was born Oct. 20 to Brian and Emma (Lambright) Slabach, Shipshewana.
Hannah Faith, a girl, was born Oct. 20 to Lavon and Esther (Miller) Snepp, Shipshewana.
Natalie Diane, a girl, was born Oct. 19 to Lamar and Alisa (Fry) Miller, Millersburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.