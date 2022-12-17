KENDALLVILLE —The Community Foundation of Noble County has opened the application periods for many scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors. For complete information and application guidelines, visit the foundation’s website at www.cfnc.org.
These scholarships honor a pair of individual donors:
Caitlyn Marie Halferty Memorial Scholarship
The Caitlyn Marie Halferty Memorial Scholarship is accepting applications now until Jan. 18, 2023. This scholarship is for a well-rounded West Noble High School senior with a GPA of 2.50 to 3.80. The scholarship awards $250 one time.
Students should answer the essay question “What advice would you give middle school students about achieving success in high school?”
Caitlyn loved swimming and was energetic and active in mini 4-H, softball, bowling, basketball, in her church and summer reading programs. Caitlyn enjoyed reading in school and playing with her friends at school. She was very compassionate for children who had physical problems. She never liked to see someone being teased or bullied and would stand up for that child.
She also loved to help raise money for people who were in need. She had a special talent that her mom could never do and that was hula hooping. She was in a contest one time, competing with more than 50 kids, and came in fourth place. When she became your friend, it was a life sentence because she saw the good in all people.
Seven-year-old Caitlyn passed away unexpectedly in December 2003 of carbon monoxide poisoning. The fund was established in loving memory by Caitlyn’s mother, Cindy Whitton, in October 2004.
Paul Glass Memorial Scholarship
The Paul Glass Memorial Scholarship was created by Paul’s wife, Joyce. Paul was a successful lifelong farmer in Noble County. This scholarship is a one-time payment of $750 for a high school senior or undergraduate college student from Noble County who is pursuing a career in agriculture related field.
Mrs. Glass knew that he would be pleased to be able to help students in Noble County pursue a career in agriculture. Joyce had heard about the strengths of the Noble County Community Foundation and knew that her fund would be safe with them.
Paul Glass was born at McCray (Lakeside) Hospital on Aug. 13, 1926, and grew up on the family farm. He enjoyed sports and especially the Chicago White Sox. Paul was introduced by a friend to Joyce and they got married on Jan. 19, 1957. Paul enjoyed attending his three daughters’ school activities and later on in his life, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s school activities.
Paul was active in Noble County. He served as an elder in the First Christian Church. He was on the board of People’s Federal Bank in Kendallville and was also on the board at Central Noble Schools. He was involved in the Noble County Fair by serving on the fair board and being the superintendent of the Sheep Barn. He was also a part of the Mount Pleasant Cemetery Board.
His wife Joyce appreciated his honesty, hard work, and for being a great father to their three girls. Paul’s goal was to live a life pleasing to God. His favorite passage in Scripture was the Lord’s Prayer (Matthew 6: 9-13).
