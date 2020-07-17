KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center is a hosting site for The Indiana Youth Institute Summit’s “Learning Through Change: Indiana’s Back to School Summit,” to be held July 28 at the center. Doors open at the CLC at 9:30 a.m. The program starts at 9:45 a.m.
The agenda and registration for this summit may be found at https://web.cvent.com/event/59c92fe1-eb16-4db5-868c-10c0776c2257. The first 50 people who register to attend the summit at the CLC will receive a boxed lunch.
During these difficult times for schools, teachers, early learning providers, and parents, this summit will provide an opportunity for learning and collaboration around remote learning strategies, social and emotional learning and peer connections for counselors and teachers. Other topics include social and emotional health, change management within schools, remote learning strategies, remote relationship building, equity and inclusion.
Participants may join the summit at the CLC or virtually from home. Those attending the summit on site must notify Macy Burtch at clcburtch@gmail.com so preparations may be made.
