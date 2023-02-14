Fish, tenderloin on Lions menu
COLUMBIA CITY — Tri-Lake Lions Club will host a fish and tenderloin fry on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out at Tri-Lakes Lions Hall, 2935 E. Colony Ave. Dine-in, plated meals are $13 per person for age 12 to adult; $6 per person for age 5 to 11, and free for kids younger than 5. Carryout orders are a choice of meal or meat only for $13 each, with a quart of potato salad for $5.
Albion community meal is Wednesday
ALBION — Asbury United Methodist Church will have a free community meal Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church, 605 E. Main St. The menu is homemade vegetable beef soup, sandwich and dessert.
