KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Middle School Band students had a successful day at the Indiana State School Music Association’s district solo and ensemble contest Feb. 1 at Carroll High School, Fort Wayne.
Band members performed 29 solos and ensembles that received a gold rating. Four performances received a silver rating. Kevin Haydl directs the band.
The state solo and ensemble contest for winds, percussion and strings will be held Feb. 29 at North Central Middle and High schools in Indianapolis.
Seventh grade results
Emma Mettert received a gold rating in her mallet solo and percussion trio.
Additional soloists were Luke Walter, gold, trumpet solo; Selena Mitchell, gold, trumpet solo; Nathan McNamara, gold, mallet solo; Natalie McCord , alto saxophone solo; Lillian Crow, gold, alto saxophone solo; Kian Ross, gold, snare solo; Elijiah Delashmit, gold, flute solo; Jackson Walker, gold, alto saxophone solo; Damion Newhall, gold, timpani solo; Emily Ramsey, gold, alto saxophone solo;
Additional ensemble winners were Destinee Suarez, gold, woodwind trio; Jessica Jimenez, gold, woodwind trio; Ryleigh Shepherd, gold, woodwind trio; Rose Matson-Tarlton, gold, woodwind trio; Mason Monahan, gold, brass trio; Tabitha Harris, gold, woodwind trio; Jacob Patton, gold, brass trio; James Miller, gold, brass trio; Gracie Sellers, gold, woodwind trio; Jane Kitzmiller, gold, percussion trio; and CeAirra Jones, gold, percussion trio.
Eighth grade results
Amrie Trappe received a gold rating for her flute solo and mallet trio.
Additional soloists who received awards were Jaxson Campbell, gold, bass clarinet solo; Jaydon Crager, gold, snare solo; Jacob Smith, gold, trumpet solo; Gianni Brown, silver, trumpet solo; Julianna Crow, gold, clarinet solo; Brylea Thomas, gold, alto saxophone solo; Bailey Cox, gold, tenor saxophone solo; Dylan Swander, gold, snare solo; Mason Fulk, silver, trombone solo; Austin Schuman, silver, tuba solo; Brandon Jones, gold, snare solo; Anthony Passi, gold, baritone saxophone solo; Levi Sprague, silver, alto saxophone solo.
Ensemble instrumentalists who earned awards were Lillian Ellenwood, gold, woodwind quartet; Korbin Meyer, gold, trumpet trio; Shane Howard, gold, trumpet trio; and Gustavo Barrientos, gold, trumpet trio. Kylie Stoneburner, gold, brass trio; Erin Pippenger, gold, mallet trio; Mariah Masters, gold, brass trio; Hadley Thiel, gold, mallet trio; Madison Parsley, gold, brass trio; Peyton Ward, gold, woodwind quartet; Lillian Matson-Tarlton, gold, woodwind quartet; and Neveah Wallace, gold, woodwind quartet.
