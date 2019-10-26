Music is so important. Shout out to all those that create it so that we can latch on to something beautiful that can calm us, inspire us and be possibly part of the soundtrack of our lives.
Hymns, praise songs, scripture intended for us to sing to connect us to the Lord in powerful ways. I woke up this morning singing the latest song by Casting Crowns. When we put positive things into our minds, positive things will overflow in our lives.
Scripture tells us:
1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 ”Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”
Proverbs 17:22 ”A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.”
Philippians 4:8 ”Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.”
Music helps us to rejoice. Music helps our hearts to be cheerful. Music helps us to praise. Different types of music speak to different folks. In the life of worship, music is calming, inspiring and moving.
Hymns have powerful phrases and stanzas that are powerful. Some that are sticking out to me this morning are:
It is Well with My Soul:
“When peace, like a river,
attendeth my way,
When sorrows like sea billows roll;
Whatever my lot,
Thou hast taught me to say,
It is well; it is well with my soul.”
A line from Amazing Grace:
“T’was Grace that taught my heart to fear
And grace, my fears relieved
How precious did that grace appear
The hour I first believed”
Holy, Holy, Holy:
“Holy, holy, holy!
Lord God Almighty
early in the morning
our song shall rise to Thee”
For some contemporary music such as praise songs connect us in powerful ways. There are a few that are connecting me powerfully to the Lord right now.
Casting Crowns “Nobody”:
“’Cause I’m just a nobody trying to tell everybody
All about Somebody who saved my soul
Ever since You rescued me, You gave my heart a song to sing
I’m living for the world to see nobody but Jesus
I’m living for the world to see nobody but Jesus.”
Lauren Daigle “You Say”:
“The only thing that matters now is everything You think of me
In You, I find my worth, in You I find my identity
You say I am loved when I can’t feel a thing
You say I am strong when I think I am weak
And you say I am held when I am falling short
And when I don’t belong, oh You say I am Yours
And I believe
Oh, I believe
What You say of me
Oh, I believe”
Even the doxology in worship soothes me, speaks to me: “Praise God from whom all blessings flow, Praise Him all creatures here below, Praise Him above Ye Heavenly Host, Praise Father, Son, & Holy Ghost.”
Crank up some good music daily. Sing unto the Lord with a joyful noise. Thank you to all that work so hard to bring music that praises the Lord and helps us to experience peace, joy, and the presence of the Spirit.
