KENDALLVILLE — A veterans program and holiday activities headline the Community Learning Center’s events for November.
A Sunday, Nov. 13, program from noon to 5 p.m. will celebrate veterans with an artifacts display from area historians, presentations and a 21-gun salute.
The newly formed Theatrical Youth Choir will perform in “We Need a Little Christmas” on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m. in the CLC auditorium. Children in Grades 3-8 will sing under the direction for Korynn Wible Freels.
Singers will practice each day from now until Nov. 11 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
TC Dance Studio will present its annual dance recital on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CLC. Proceeds from the performance will go to support the performing arts.
The CLC will host a countdown to the lighting of its Christmas display on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.
Other November activities are on the schedule are:
Sewing-Decorative Pillows: Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.
French Toast Bake: Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. in the CLC kitchen.
Cooking with Cast Iron Skillet: Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. Join tom Jansen and learn how to make desserts in cast iron.
Healthy Cooking-Stuffed Acorn Squash: Nov. 10 at 5:15 p.m.
Mahjong-Learn to Play: Nov. 14 from 1-3 p.m. Learn how to play in the first hour, then test your skills in playing the game.
Cookies & Canvas: Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Paint a holiday t-themed canvas and enjoy cookies.
Women’s Self-Defense Class: Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. Join Kendallville police officers and learn safety and protection techniques.
DIY Holiday Card Making Class: Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.
Ceramic Cookie Plate Class: Nov. 18 and 25 at 6 p.m.
Fudge: Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. with home economics teacher Joann Bovee.
Apple Crumble Muffins: Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.
Christmas Gift-Throwing: Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, 12, and 20 at 6 p.m. Make a handmade Christmas gift.
