FORT WAYNE — Indiana Center for Middle East Peace invites the public to its annual gala Saturday, Nov. 2.
Featured speaker will be the internationally-acclaimed author of “Mornings in Jenin,” poet and Playgrounds for Palestine founder, Susan Abulhawa.
The event will be at Pine Valley Country Club, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Reservations are $75 and include heavy appetizers, desserts, silent auction and cash bar.
Reservations can be made online — indianacmep.org/event/indiana-center-for-middle-east-peace-annual-gala — or write Indiana Center for Middle East Peace, Inc., P.O. Box 12005, Fort Wayne, IN 46862.
Indiana Center for Middle East Peace was established in 2007 from an informal group begun in 2001 by L. Michael Spath, Ph.D. He spent the 1998-99 academic year as a Fulbright and Boren Graduate Scholar at the Royal Institute for Inter-Faith Studies in Amman, Jordan, as a researcher and part-time speechwriter for His Royal Highness Prince El Hasan bin Talal.
Upon his family’s move to Fort Wayne, he decided to “introduce his friends here to his friends there,” thus beginning his “study and solidarity tours” the goal of which is to introduce trip participants to Jews, Christians and Muslims in Israel and Palestine who are working for a just peace and non-violent social change.
In 2007, other interested individuals joined with him to more systematically plan events, raise funds and create a formal organization. These grew into monthly programs that have featured scholars, activists, diplomats, artists, performers and others from around the globe — Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and others, religious and secular — whose goal is justice and peace, non-violent conflict resolution, social transformation and the promotion of environmental care and sustainability.
