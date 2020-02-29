These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Ava Nicole, a girl, was born Feb. 22 to Cletus and Joanna (Miller) Bontrager, Millersburg.
Elliann Faith, a girl, was born Feb. 22 to Marcus and Leora (Miller) Schlabach, Shipshewana.
Nicole Faith, a girl, was born Feb. 23 to David and Doris (Yutzy) Bontrager, Goshen.
Luke Samuel, a boy, was born Feb. 23 to Abner and Kristina (Bontrager) Glick, Ligonier.
Kendra Dawn, a girl, was born Feb. 24 to Nate and Melanie (Yoder) Miller, Middlebury.
Luke Jay, a boy, was born Feb. 25 to Justin and Ronda (Stutzman) Miller, LaGrange.
Kyle James, a boy, was born Feb. 28 to Darryl and Waneta (Schlabach) Bontrager, Middlebury.
Jared Daniel, a boy, was born Feb. 28 to Daryl and Mary Ann (Bontrager) Troyer, Middlebury.
