KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library is offering a new way to connect with the staff via the library’s website at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. A chat option is now available at most times throughout the week.
Simply visit www.kendallvillelibrary.org and use the chat feature that pops up in the bottom right corner of the screen. Patrons may post their questions, and the system will alert a staff member who will respond as soon as possible, typically within moments. If staff are away, patrons will receive a message asking them to leave their name and email address, and a staff member will respond when they return.
This is one more way the Kendallville Public Library is making it easier for everyone to access library services. Those who are on Facebook can also use Messenger to reach the library staff.
