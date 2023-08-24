KENDALLVILLE — Managing diabetes effectively takes a plan. There’s a lot to consider, so how can you know which steps to take that will benefit you most, and when should you take them?
Carly Tino, lifestyle change specialist with Parkview Diabetes Care Services, will help diabetics to envision the path to greater wellness at the Thursday, Aug. 31, meeting of the Parkview Center for Healthy Living’s Diabetes Support Group. The meeting will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Community Learning Center, 401 Diamond St.
Anyone diagnosed with diabetes or caring for someone living with diabetes is invited to participate.
Tino will look at the current state of well-being; brainstorm short- and long-term goals; identify strengths, support systems and other helpful resources in the diabetic’s life; and create a wellness vision to guide, inspire and propel diabetics and their caregivers forward on their health and wellness journey.
Terri Clark, RN, certified diabetes care and education nurse at Parkview Noble Hospital, facilitates the support group meetings, which are free. Registration in advance is required. Please call the Parkview Center for Healthy Living at 347-8125 to register.
Additional resources are available to help manage diabetes. Individuals with diabetes may also receive one-on-one consultations with a certified diabetes educator through Parkview Noble Hospital. Certified diabetes educators include a registered nurse and a registered dietitian.
A physician’s order is required, and insurance is billed. For questions, and to schedule an appointment for a consultation, call 347-8301.
