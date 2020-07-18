ROME CITY — A fence in farm country west of Rome City is getting a pop of color this week.
Mural artist Chris Lesley of Jacksonville, Florida, started painting Thursday on the panels of the white vinyl fence in front of Handshoe Flea Market and Salvage on Northport Road.
By Friday morning, Lesley had finished two panels with an underwater theme of fish and jellyfish. He was working on a beach scene with children playing in the sand for the third panel. Future panels will have palm trees and zoo animals.
Painting in the daylight is a rare treat for Lesley. Usually he paints murals in laser tag arenas with special glow-in-the-dark paints.
“I usually paint in total darkness,” he said as he mixed paint on the tailgate of his truck. “I did work in Fort Wayne last year.”
A large patio umbrella provides shade against the sunlight and heat. Lesley bought exterior house paint in primary colors and mixes all his other colors from those paints. He had to sand the surface of the vinyl fence in order to make the paint stick. The whole mural will get a clear-coat sealer when Lesley completes it.
Lesley expects to complete a mural a day to finish the fence. In addition to mural painting, Lesley is a sculptor and illustrator, and a resin mold crafter selling his work online. He also has penned his first book for Christian Faith Publishing.
