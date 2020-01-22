Anderson on dean’s list
AMES, Iowa — Mason Anderson of Fremont was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Iowa State University.
Anderson is studying communication studies.
Derouin on list
ANGOLA — Jaeger Derouin of Angola was named to the President’s List for the fall 2019 term.
Derouin is majoring in criminal justice.
Meert receives degree
GREELEY, Colorado — Hailey Meert of Hamilton graduated in December from the University of Northern Colorado during the fall 2019 commencement.
Meert holds a bachelor of science in dietetics.
