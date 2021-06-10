KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City have announced the June schedule of activities for adults at both locations. These activities are open to adults, age 18 and older:
Yoga with Brittany
Mondays, June 14, 21 and 28 and July 5, 12, 19 and 26, 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Brittany, adult services assistant and certified yoga teacher, for an all-levels Flow Yoga class. This event will be held in person, so please register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.If you would prefer to access Brittany’s Yoga classes On Demand, go to https://bit.ly/KPLYogaOnDemand. There, you will have access to a variety of different levels of Yoga and can work through them on your own schedule.
Chair Yoga
Tuesday, June 8 and July 13, 10 a.m., Limberlost Branch, Rome City
Join Brittany, certified Yoga instructor and adult services assistant, for all-levels chair yoga. This half-hour flow focusing on seated yoga poses and is open to all ages, body types and levels. View other yoga videos on the playlist on the KPL Facebook page or click: https://bit.ly/KPLYogaOnDemand.
Library on the Road: Windmill Museum
Wednesday, June 9, 10:30 a.m.
It’s just like a field trip, but for adults. This month, meet at the Mid-America Windmill Museum, 732 S. Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville. Adults will get a private tour of the grounds and historic windmills. The entry fee is covered by the Kendallville Public Library. Register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. Transportation is not provided.
Trivia Night: Fairy Tales
Thursday, June 10, 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Time to brush up on your Fairy Tale knowledge!
Bring a team of up to four people for a night trivia. When signing up, let us know who the other members of your team are, and the name you’ve come up with. This event is free. Registration is required so we can properly set the space up for social distancing. Register by calling 343-2010 or through our online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Composting with Megan Masterson
Tuesday, June 15, 5:30 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Go green by learning to compost! Compost is organic material that can be added to soil to help plants grow. Food scraps and yard waste together currently make up more than 30 percent of what we throw away, and could be composted instead. Making compost keeps these materials out of landfills where they take up space and release methane, a potent greenhouse gas. This event is free. Registration is required online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or by calling 343-2010.
The Zentangle® Method with Jane Rhea: Back to Basics
Wednesday, June 16, 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Jane Rhea to work on The Zentangle® Method, a repetitive and relaxing art. If you have any pens or supplies, please bring them. This event is free. Registration is required. Sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010. Join us in lower level meeting room C.
Matt’s Book Club: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
Thursday, June 17, 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Pick up a copy of our current book selection, then come to Matt’s Book Club to talk about it.
“One of the darkest periods of the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl era, has arrived with a vengeance In this uncertain and dangerous time, Elsa Martinelli — like so many of her neighbors — must make an agonizing choice: fight for the land she loves or go west, to California, in search of a better life.
“The Four Winds” is an indelible portrait of America and the American Dream, as seen through the eyes of one indomitable woman whose courage and sacrifice will come to define a generation.”
Check out a copy of the book from the Book Club shelf. Register for the book discussion by calling 343-2010 or through the online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. Readers who attend two book club sessions will receive a book club journal to keep track what they are reading.
Nature Walk and Talk
Friday, June 18, 10 a.m., Kendallville Public Library
Meet at the Adult Customer Service Desk in the library and then head outdoors to take a walk around beautiful Bixler Lake. This event is free. Registration is required online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or by calling 343-2010.
Portraits with Julia Downer
Tuesday, June 22, 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Sketch a portrait with artist Julia Downer. She will read a fairy tale and then talk about drawing the face in the book. To do a self-portrait, bring a mirror. This event is free. Registration is required by calling 343-2010 or signing up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
BINGO & Books with Brittany
Wednesday, June 23, noon, Limberlost Branch, Rome City
It’s a fun-filled afternoon at the Limberlost Branch with BINGO & Books. Each month, take a few moments to talk about a book in a particular genre with Brittany, and then play some rousing rounds of BINGO to win books. The genre for the book discussion this month is Beach Reads. Brittany will be reading the “Crazy Rich Asians” series by Kevin Kwan, but patrons may read any book in that genre that they would like. Register by calling 854-2775 or through the online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
BINGO with Matt
Thursday, June 24, 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Want to try to win books and prizes? Play BINGO in person with the library staff. We’ll meet on the lower level for a lively game of chance. This event is free. Registration is required in advance; call the library at 343-2010 to sign up, or register online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
