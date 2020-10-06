ANGOLA — The Gift of Love For Veterans will be hosting a free breakfast for veterans, family, friends and guests at local veterans organizations this fall.
The breakfast consists of a three-egg omelet with the options of cheese, sausage, bacon, ham, green pepper, onion and mushrooms. It will be served with hash browns and English muffins.
Meals will be offered at these locations:
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
• American Legion Post No. 257, 301 S. Wayne St., Fremont, Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to noon
• American Legion Post No. 31, 1760 W. Maumee St., Angola, Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to noon
The Gift of Love for Veterans is an organization that honors the veterans in Steuben County. These meals give veterans a chance to mingle, and gives people the time to sit with them and hear their stories, said a news release.
Every year the Gift of Love For Veterans celebrates National Vietnam War Veterans Day along with supporting local veterans in various ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.