FORT WAYNE —Narcotics Anonymous, a 12-step program for recovering addicts, has group meetings scheduled throughout northeast Indiana.
Narcotics Anonymous groups focus on the problem of addiction, not any particular drug. The program is complete abstinence from all drugs and is open to anyone who desires to stop using drugs. There are no fees or dues for Narcotics Anonymous and the program is not affiliated with any political, religious or law enforcement organizations.
In Noble County, “Albion NA” meets Mondays at 7 p.m. at Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church, 2438 N. Orange St. The meeting is an open meeting, meaning anyone may attend. This group uses the Basic Textbook as a literature study.
In DeKalb County, “One Hope” meets Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. in Room 202 at the Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. Twelfth St., near Eckhart Public Library in Auburn. This is an open group with a focus on topic discussion.
“New Dreams” meets Mondays at 7 p.m. at Serenity Barn, 2438 C.R. 50, Auburn. This is an open meeting and uses the Living Clean book as a literature study.
In Steuben County, “New Beginnings Group” meets Sundays at 6 p.m., in First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola. This is an open group with literature study of the Basic Textbook.
Narcotics Anonymous members also host virtual meetings online Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. via Zoom. To join, use Meeting ID Number 815-6732-2960 with the password “hope.”
Narcotics Anonymous meetings are also held in Berne, Bluffton, Columbia City, Huntington and in numerous locations in Fort Wayne. For a complete meeting schedule and updates, go to www.naindiana.org or www.na.org, or call 260-427-9113.
