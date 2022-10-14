LAGRANGE — Book clubs, make-and-take craft and art projects, and preschool story times are among the October programs planned at LaGrange County Public Library and its branches in Topeka and Shipshewana. For more information and the latest updates go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us or call 260-463-2841.
Here is the October schedule:
Preschool Story Time (Ages 0-5): Registration is appreciated, but not required.
LaGrange: Every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
Shipshewana: Every Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.
Topeka: Every Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.
Elementary Book Club (Grades 1-3): Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m., LaGrange. Readers will discuss the book distributed September, do a fun activity and get the book selection for November.
Middle Grade Book Club (Grades 4-7): Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m., LaGrange. Book selection for discussion is “Bernie Magruder and the Bats in the Belfry”, followed by a fun activity and handing out the next book club selection.
Make-N-Take Wire Pumpkin Decoration Centerpiece: Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m., LaGrange. Make a modern centerpiece suitable for fall that will be especially attractive on any Thanksgiving table. All supplies furnished; space is limited for age 12 and older. Cost is $25 per person. Reservation and a $10 deposit is due by October 12 at LaGrange.
Teen Book Chat & Craft (Grades 8-12): Monday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m., LaGrange. Limited registration by October 17. Supplies will be provided. Discussion is on “A Tale Dark and Grimm,” then make a fun craft. The November book selection will be distributed.
Musical Tuesday: The Band Wagon (1953) Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m., LaGrange.): Rated G; running time is 1 hour, 52 minutes. Free admission and free popcorn. The movie stars Fred Astaire and Cyd Charisse and is directed by Vincent Minnelli.
A famous dancer whose career is on the decline stages a comeback with a musical adaptation of Faust, but fears the flamboyant director and his classical ballerina co-star will upstage him.
STEAM Program (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math): Age 4 and older, Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 3 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., LaGrange. Come in any time to decorate a pumpkin to take home. Limited to one pumpkin per child and while supplies last. Shipshewana and Topeka branches can request a take-home kit to paint a pumpkin at home by calling the library by Oct. 25.
Movie and Popcorn (All Ages): Friday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m., LaGrange. Showing is “The Munsters,” rated PG. Free popcorn provided; bring your own covered drink.
