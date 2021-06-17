KENDALLVILLE — Children and teens have a variety of activities to choose from during the summer at the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch Library in Rome City.
Summer activities include:
Summer Adventure: Rainy Day Kits
June and July, Rome City
When it’s raining and there’s nothing to do, stop in at the Limberlost Branch and complete an activity. These rainy day projects include mermaid bags, narwhal ceramics and more. They are available while supplies last on rainy days in June and July.
Summer Adventure Storytime
Tuesdays beginning June 1 at 10 a.m., Kendallville
Tuesdays beginning June 1 at 1:30 p.m., Rome City
Thursdays beginning June 3 at 6 p.m., Kendallville
Preschool Storytime is back and in person. Join the library staff for stories, crafts and activities.
Dungeons & Dragons
Fridays, June 18 and 25 and July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m., Kendallville Public Library. Teens in grades 6-12 may play each Friday afternoon this summer from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Summer Adventure: Indiana Wild
Wednesdays, July 7 at 1 p.m., Kendallville
Wednesdays, July 7 at 3 p.m., Rome City
Indiana Wild will share awesome animals with kids twice this summer! No registration is needed for these events. The program will be outside, weather permitting.
Summer Adventure: Woven Llama
June 21 through June 26, Kendallville and Rome City
Stop in either the KPL teen program room or the Limberlost Branch to create a cardboard llama with a woven blanket. Pop in programs this summer allow you to stop in anytime during the week to complete the activity or craft. There is no need for registration, and these events are open to youth in grades K-12.
Summer Adventure: Moon Painting
June 28 through July 3, Kendallville
Create a three-dimensional work of art that will bring your dreams to life. Pop in programs this summer allow you to stop in anytime during the week to complete the activity or craft. All programs will be held upstairs in the teen program room with a limit of 10 people at one time. There is no need for registration, and these events are open to youth in grades K-12.
Summer Adventure: Fast Track
July 12 through July 17, Rome City
Stop in and paint a game of your own! Pop in programs this summer allow you to stop in anytime during the week to complete the activity or craft. There is no need for registration, and these events are open to youth in grades K-12.
Summer Adventure: Sew a Gnome
July 12 through July 17, Kendallville
Stop in to create a gnome to take home! Pop in programs this summer allow you to stop in anytime during the week to complete the activity or craft. All programs will be held upstairs in the teen program room with a limit of 10 people at one time. There is no need for registration, and these events are open to youth in grades K-12.
Summer Adventure: Picture Clip Wood Block
July 19 through July 24, Kendallville
Turn a boring wooden block into a one-of-a-kind picture holder. Pop in programs this summer allow you to stop in anytime during the week to complete the activity or craft. All programs will be held upstairs in the teen program room with a limit of 10 people at one time. There is no need for registration, and these events are open to youth in grades K-12.
Summer Adventure: Oil Pastels
Monday, July 26 through July 31, Kendallville and Rome City
Stop in either the teen room at KPL or the Limberlost Branch for the last Summer Adventure activity. Create a geometric masterpiece using oil pastels.
Pop-In programs this summer allow youth to stop in anytime during the week to complete the activity or craft. There is no need for registration, and these events are open to youth in grades K-12.
