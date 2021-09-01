Kinsey Rose, a girl, was born Aug. 21 in Parkview Noble Hospital to Raegan Roberts and Floyd Sells Jr., Kendallville. She weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Her paternal grandmother is Angel Sells of Kendallville. Maternal grandparents are Tara and Jeremy Streb, and Dustin and Joah Roberts, all of Kendallville.
These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Nicole Marie, a girl, was born Aug. 31 to Andrew and Lorene (Miller) Hershberger, Middlebury.
Jonathan F., a boy, was born Aug. 31 to Floyd and Mary Anna (Beechy) Mast, LaGrange.
Lanae Kaylin, a girl, was born Aug. 30 to Nathan and Leora (Miller) Whetstone, Ligonier.
Adrian Ray, a boy, was born Aug. 29 to Stanley and Regina (Yoder) Yoder, Goshen.
Alyssa Jo, a girl, was born Aug. 29 to Jesse and Darla (Miller) Hochstetler, Ligonier.
Jenna Dorine, a girl, was born Aug. 27 to James and Janelle (Yoder) Borkholder, Millersburg.
Lucas Isaac, a boy, was born Aug. 26 to Harvey and Glenda (Raber) Farmhold, Middlebury.
Lucia Anne, a girl, was born Aug. 25, to Danny and Sharon (Miller) Fry, Wolcottville.
Isaac Cole, a boy, was born Aug. 24 to Justin and Geneva (Schrock) Yoder, Goshen.
Joshua David, a boy, was born Aug. 23 to James and Charlene ((Lehman) Herschberger, Millersburg.
Jaylin Andrew, a boy, was born Aug. 23 to John and Barbara (Mast) Miller, Topeka.
Kaitlyn, a girl, was born Aug. 22 to Jesse and LeEtta (Yoder) Miller of Topeka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.