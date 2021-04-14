“We all come from different places and have different stories, but we share common hopes, and one very American dream.” Barack Obama
I love this quote because it represents my family’s story.
My story is the story of many Americans. My grandfather came to America in 1905 with not much except the American dream. He worked on the railroad and eventually in the 1950s built a small eight-unit, mom and pop motel in Florida to provide for his family. My father fought in the Pacific in World War II then came home and raised his family of four children by doing every basic blue-collar job he could find in order to put food on the table. Because of the sacrifices he and my mother made, three of us earned a college education. Now that I am a senior citizen, I am thankful that I was able to help put my three children through college so they could chase their American dream.
I think that one of the best things about America is that we are all different. My first job after graduating from college was as a physical education teacher at an all Catholic school. Working for the Sisters of St. Joseph was an education in itself. You have to be inspired by their dedication to a Christian lifestyle.
My next position was as a tennis professional at an all Jewish country club. Being raised an Episcopalian, I learned all about the Jewish religion and customs. I also learned about anti-Semitism. I found it sad that some people, for some reason, hate Jews. For the three years that I worked for them, I found them to be like family.
Moving on to my being a professor at the college level for twenty years, I have had students from many states and other countries. Regardless of their race, religion or ethnic background all of us grow by our learning about each other. All my students became my family. As a professor, it pleases me that many of my ex-students still reach out to me, as I still reach out to them. I wonder how one of my students who was from Turkey is doing? He is in his forties now. I have also had students from Saudi Arabia, Palestine and China.
It makes me sad to see what has been happening in America, but I am hopeful for the future. How we treat Blacks, Asians, Mexicans and those of the LGBTQ community is a headline on the national news on a daily basis. America has always been a melting pot and a place where people, regardless of their differences can chase the American dream.
If it worked for my grandfather, my father, and it worked for me, it should work for everyone. Theodore Roosevelt wrote, “This country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in.”
