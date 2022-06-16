Bands to play at ice cream social
HOWE — The Howe Lions Club is having an ice cream social and raffle on Saturday, June 25, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Square. The menu includes sandwiches, pie, cake and ice cream.
The Second Wind Band will play from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the LaGrange Community Band performing at 7 p.m.
Senior center to show off new building
KENDALLVILLE — Noble County Council on Aging will host an open house and 45th anniversary celebration Tuesday, July 12, from noon to 2 p.m. in its new senior center, 561 S. Main St. The public is invited to tour the new building, meet with community partners and enjoy light refreshments.
Churches collaborate for VBS
WOODRUFF — Woodruff Grove and Wolcottville United Methodist churches and Open Door Community Church will have a free Kids VBS Day Camp called “Fiesta!” on June 27-20, beginning at 10 a.m. Lunch is included.
The camp, for children who have completed Grades K-5, will take place at 116 N. Main St. with games, crafts, Bible stories and music. Call 260-215-7471 for information.
Preschool opens registration for next school year
KENDALLVILLE — Registration is open for the 2022-23 school year at Faith Preschool, held at Faith United Methodist Church, 411 Harding St. Children who are age 3 to 5 by Sept. 1, 2022, are eligible to attend the preschool.
A preschool open house will be held Monday, Aug. 15, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church.
For information, call the church at 260-347=2616. The church office’s regular hours are Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Augusta Hills classes continue during summer
ALBION — The Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center has several ongoing programs during the summer.
Sew with Judy, a free sewing class, will continue through October on the first and third Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until noon.
Cardio Drumming continues through August on Monday evenings, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The fee is $6 for members and $9 for non-members per class.
