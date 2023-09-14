KENDALLVILLE — Tri Kappa Sorority held its regional training conference recently at the Community Learning Center.
The conference was hosted by province officers Jalyssa Kessler of Albion Eta Theta, Angie Garcia of Huntington Chi, and Shelly Miller of Bremen Epsilon Pi, and the members of the Tri Kappa chapters from Albion, Angola, Attica, Auburn, Bloomington, Bluffton, Brownsburg, Clinton, Columbia City, Decatur, Fishers, Fort Wayne, Garrett, Goshen, Greenfield, Huntington, Kendallville, Kentland, LaGrange, Lowell, Mishawaka, Monon, Montpelier, Muncie, Noblesville, North Liberty, North Manchester, Peru, Plymouth, Portland, Richmond, Seymour, Tipton, Wabash, Warsaw and Westville.
Tri Kappa is a philanthropic organization existing only within Indiana. Membership totals nearly 7,000 in 140 active and 82 associate chapters. Tri Kappa members donate more than $1.5 million every year to charity, culture and education within their own communities and through state projects.
Officers and members attending from the Kendallville Gamma Xi chapter were Kari Rathke, Susan Jansen, Sasha Frazier, Kelli Byerley, Kristen Dunlap and Amanda Jansen.
Officers and members attending from the Kendallville Alpha and Beta associate chapters were Gretchen Riehm, Deb Hockley, Diann Stienbarger, Linda Jansen, LouAnne Pillers, Kathy Baker and Julie Carmicheal.
The convention keynote address was given by council president Laurie Bloom from the Kendallville Alpha Associate Chapter.
Following a luncheon, the fine arts committee representative presented a report and awards were given to winners of the fine arts competition. Betty Allen, of the Kendallville Alpha chapter, won first place in the 2-D art category in the fine arts competition. Her project will represent Province X at the state convention.
Training sessions were held for delegates, all chapter officers and scholarship representatives.
After the conference, Alpha chapter members hosted a reception to honor Laurie Bloom, the newly elected council president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.