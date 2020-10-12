Movie at Cahoots Saturday
ANGOLA — The Cahoots Youth Advisory Council will present a movie night on Saturday.
Doors at Cahoots, 218 W. Maumee St., open at 7 p.m. and the movie will start around 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
The movie for the night is "Halloweentown." Youth council members will also be facilitating a paracord bracelet project.
Halloween event at Briali
FREMONT — Briali Winery, 102 N. S.R. 120, will hold a Halloween costume contest and open mic night on Friday, Oct. 30, 6-10 p.m.
"The Witching Hour" is a multifaceted event that will also feature Healing Harmony. Local vendors and service providers are welcomed to attend and share information about their products and skills. To reserve a space, send a message to Briali Vineyards & Winery on Facebook or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.